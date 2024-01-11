Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Government Severely Eroded Human Rights in 2023

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold placards outside the UK’s Supreme Court as it rules that the UK Government's Rwanda asylum plan is unlawful, London, United Kingdom, November 15, 2023. © 2023 Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo (London, January 11, 2024) – The United Kingdom government’s policies and practices both severely eroded domestic human rights protections and undermined its efforts to promote human rights globally in 2023, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2024. “The UK had another dismal year for human rights in 2023,” said Yasmine Ahmed, UK director…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Post Office scandal: what the lack of action tells you about Britain's polarised politics
~ South Africa's new intelligence bill is meant to stem abuses – what's good and bad about it
~ Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea: success rests on good relations with its neighbours
~ Climate disclosures: corporations underprepared for tighter new standards, study of 100 companies reveals
~ US election: third party candidates can tip the balance in a tight race – here's why Robert F Kennedy Jr matters
~ Long COVID: damaged mitochondria in muscles might be linked to some of the symptoms
~ Redundancies have unintended consequences for all employees, even those who keep their jobs
~ The animal sounds in most nature documentaries are made by humans – here's how they do it and why it matters
~ Hedd Wyn: how the life of one of Wales' most promising poets was cut short by the first world war
~ What Fargo season five gets right about toxic masculinity and domestic violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter