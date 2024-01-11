Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7 strategies to help gifted autistic students succeed in college

By Joseph Madaus, Professor of Education, University of Connecticut
Nicholas Gelbar, Associate Research Professor, Department of Educational Psychology, University of Connecticut
Sally Reis, University Teaching Fellow, Educational Psychology, University of Connecticut
About 1 out of every 100 students in American public schools has autism. A subset of these students also have academic gifts and talents in a broad range of areas, including math, science, technology, the humanities and the arts. These students are often referred to as “twice exceptional.”

To learn more about this population, we conducted research with three groups:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
