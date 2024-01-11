Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Papua New Guinea: Police and military must exercise restraint to avoid escalation of deadly riots

By Amnesty International
Responding to rioting and looting in the cities of Port Moresby and Lae in Papua New Guinea that has so far reportedly left at least 16 people dead and prompted the government to declare a State of Emergency, Amnesty International’s Pacific Researcher Kate Schuetze said: “It is imperative that Papua New Guinea authorities respond to […] The post Papua New Guinea: Police and military must exercise restraint to avoid escalation of deadly riots appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya's new visa-free policy implementation faces backlash
~ Why AI software 'softening' accents is problematic
~ Ko Wen-ji, a third-party presidential candidate, may permanently change Taiwan’s two-party system
~ Horn of Africa: Impunity Fueling Abuses
~ COVID is surging in Australia – and only 1 in 5 older adults are up to date with their boosters
~ Breaking the curve: A call for comprehensive scoliosis awareness and care
~ How do I use air conditioning efficiently? Is it better to blast it briefly throughout the day, or just leave it on?
~ Provincial policies on campus sexual violence are inconsistent across Canada
~ Time for a Weed-Free January? How cannabis users could benefit from a 'dry' month
~ World News in Brief: UN helicopter captured in Somalia, Ecuador violence condemned, new Human Rights Council president
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter