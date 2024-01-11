Tolerance.ca
COVID is surging in Australia – and only 1 in 5 older adults are up to date with their boosters

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
Do you have family members or friends sick with a respiratory infection? If so, there’s a good chance it’s COVID, caused by the JN.1 variant currently circulating in Australia.

In particular, New South Wales is reportedly experiencing its highest levels of COVID infections in a year, while Victoria is said to be facing a “double…The Conversation


