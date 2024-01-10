Why domestic politics will prevent a thaw in China-Canada tensions in 2024
By Ye Xue, Research Fellow, International Relations, China Institute, University of Alberta
Karel Brandenbarg, Policy Researcher, Political Science, China Institute, University of Alberta
With a public inquiry into Chinese interference about to begin, China may feature prominently in the Canadian news cycle in 2024 — meaning a genuine thaw in Canada-China relations isn’t in the cards.
