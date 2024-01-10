Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queen Margrethe II is the first Danish monarch to abdicate in 900 years – but it is just a sign of the times

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Historian, Australian Catholic University
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s announcement of her abdication in her New Year’s Eve address, citing her age and health, was a significant shock to the Danes.

Margrethe became Queen of Denmark following the death of her father, King Frederik IX, in 1972. When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, Margrethe became Europe’s longest-reigning monarch…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Zepbound dominates headlines as a new obesity-fighting drug, a nutritionist warns that weight loss shouldn’t be the only goal
~ In Sweden, burning Qur'ans threaten to send the country's history of tolerance up in smoke
~ How we almost ended up with a bull's-eye bar code
~ Healthy cities aren't a question of boring or exciting buildings but about creating better public space
~ How Anatomy of a Fall reversed French art cinema’s box office decline
~ Workers in Argentina face the biggest blow to their employment rights since the military dictatorship of the 1970s
~ Why domestic politics will prevent a thaw in China-Canada tensions in 2024
~ 30 years of LGBTQ+ history in Russia: from decriminalisation in 1993 to 'extremist' status in 2023
~ The New York Times' lawsuit against OpenAI could have major implications for the development of machine intelligence
~ ‘Legal animism’: when a river or even nature itself goes to court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter