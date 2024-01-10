Tolerance.ca
Poor Things: meet the radical Scottish visionary behind the new hit film

By Joe Jackson, Associate Professor in Twentieth-Century and Contemporary English Literature, University of Nottingham
Director Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things tells the story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), an irrepressibly free woman who seems to have the mind of an innocent child. She embarks on an exuberant voyage of discovery, travelling around 19th-century Europe and reaching Egypt, experiencing many new things as her intellect rapidly develops, before returning home to face her secret past.

The film is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by the Glaswegian Alasdair Gray. Gray was a maverick and polymath – a writer, artist, polemicist, dissident and civic nationalist – who had an immense influence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
