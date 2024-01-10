Social workers can help children more effectively by assessing the needs of the whole family – study
By Chris Desmond, Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA, University of the Witwatersrand
Kathryn Watt, Research Manager, The Asenze Project, University of KwaZulu-Natal
It takes a family to raise a child. Vulnerable children should not be treated in isolation. Family-centred interventions usually meet the complex needs of children.
