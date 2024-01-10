Tolerance.ca
Extreme UK flood levels are happening much more often than they used to, analysis shows

By Louise Slater, Professor of Hydroclimatology, University of Oxford
Jamie Hannaford, Principal Hydrologist, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
Heavy rain across southern Britain meant that a vast majority of rivers in England swelled at the beginning of 2024, prompting widespread flooding.

The River Trent was among the most severely affected. Water levels at the Drakelow gauging station in the west Midlands reached 3.88 metres on January 4 – well above the previous record set less than four years earlier in February 2020.

© The Conversation -
