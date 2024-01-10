Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Thirst trap' and 'edgelord' were recently added to the dictionary – so why hasn't 'nibling' made the cut?

By Roger J. Kreuz, Associate Dean and Professor of Psychology, University of Memphis
A student in my graduate seminar recently mentioned seeing her “niblings” at Thanksgiving. Some of the students in my class were clearly familiar with the term. But others frowned, suggesting that they hadn’t heard the term before, or didn’t know what it meant.

A nibling is the child of one’s brothers or sisters. The word is a blend of the “n” in “niece” and “nephew” with “sibling,” and it was coined in the early 1950s by linguist Samuel Martin.

But even though it’s been around…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
