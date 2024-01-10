Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As another obesity-fighting drug takes center stage, a nutrition expert warns that weight loss shouldn't be the only goal

By Mandy Conrad, Assistant Clinical Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, Mississippi State University
Medications can play an important role in weight management, but not at the expense of overall nutrition. And healthy lifestyle habits are also key.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
