Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Court to hear Genocide Case Against Israel

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, August 27, 2018. © 2018 Mike Corder/AP Photo (The Hague) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings on January 11 and 12, 2024, on genocide in Gaza will include the first formal response by Israel before an independent and impartial court to allegations of atrocities against the Palestinian people since October 7, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 29, South Africa filed a case with the court alleging that Israel is violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Belgium's Leadership Should Promote Human Rights in China Visit
South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide in Palestine. What does it mean for the war in Gaza?
Hearing the voices of Indigenous people with neurodevelopmental disabilities
5 dental TikTok trends you probably shouldn't try at home
Australia's skilled migration policy changed how and where migrants settle
What a recent court ruling on Canada's Citizenship Act means for 'lost Canadians'
Why don't fruit bats get diabetes? New understanding of how they've adapted to a high-sugar diet could lead to treatments for people
