Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 dental TikTok trends you probably shouldn't try at home

By Arosha Weerakoon, Senior Lecturer and General Dentist, School of Dentistry, The University of Queensland
TikTok dental tips, from making your own tooth whitening paste through to using ‘gap’ bands to fix spaces between your teeth, should be treated with caution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hearing the voices of Indigenous people with neurodevelopmental disabilities
~ As Australian supermarkets face blame over food costs, French grocer Carrefour targets Pepsi over 'unacceptable' price rises
~ Australia's skilled migration policy changed how and where migrants settle
~ What a recent court ruling on Canada's Citizenship Act means for 'lost Canadians'
~ Why don't fruit bats get diabetes? New understanding of how they've adapted to a high-sugar diet could lead to treatments for people
~ Small-scale solar has key benefits, and one critical weakness, over large solar farms
~ How security at the 1976 Montréal Summer Games set a precedent for future Olympics
~ Plant roots mysteriously pulsate and we don't know why – but finding out could change the way we grow things
~ Many survivors aren't sure what to do after a sexual assault – here's what you need to know
~ China: Xi's new year's address wasn't a threat against Taiwan – it was a strategic move for legitimacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter