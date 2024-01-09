Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's skilled migration policy changed how and where migrants settle

By Marco Amati, Professor of International Planning, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Joe Hurley, Associate Professor, Sustainability and Urban Planning, RMIT University
Qian (Chayn) Sun, Associate Professor of Geospatial Science, RMIT University
Siqin (Sisi) Wang, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Spatial Sciences, University of Southern California
The shift from family migration towards skilled migrants changed settlement patterns in the first two decades of this century. But these skilled migrants still get paid less than non-migrants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hearing the voices of Indigenous people with neurodevelopmental disabilities
~ 5 dental TikTok trends you probably shouldn't try at home
~ As Australian supermarkets face blame over food costs, French grocer Carrefour targets Pepsi over 'unacceptable' price rises
~ What a recent court ruling on Canada's Citizenship Act means for 'lost Canadians'
~ Why don't fruit bats get diabetes? New understanding of how they've adapted to a high-sugar diet could lead to treatments for people
~ Small-scale solar has key benefits, and one critical weakness, over large solar farms
~ How security at the 1976 Montréal Summer Games set a precedent for future Olympics
~ Plant roots mysteriously pulsate and we don't know why – but finding out could change the way we grow things
~ Many survivors aren't sure what to do after a sexual assault – here's what you need to know
~ China: Xi's new year's address wasn't a threat against Taiwan – it was a strategic move for legitimacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter