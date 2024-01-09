Australia's skilled migration policy changed how and where migrants settle
By Marco Amati, Professor of International Planning, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Joe Hurley, Associate Professor, Sustainability and Urban Planning, RMIT University
Qian (Chayn) Sun, Associate Professor of Geospatial Science, RMIT University
Siqin (Sisi) Wang, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Spatial Sciences, University of Southern California
The shift from family migration towards skilled migrants changed settlement patterns in the first two decades of this century. But these skilled migrants still get paid less than non-migrants.
