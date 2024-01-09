Tolerance.ca
What a recent court ruling on Canada's Citizenship Act means for 'lost Canadians'

By Lois Harder, Dean of Social Sciences and Professor of Political Science, University of Victoria
For years, people known as the ‘lost Canadians’ pushed for changes that would address discriminatory provisions in the Citizenship Act. They succeeded, and now amendments are being considered.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
