Human Rights Observatory

Why don't fruit bats get diabetes? New understanding of how they've adapted to a high-sugar diet could lead to treatments for people

By Wei Gordon, Assistant Professor of Biology, Menlo College
Nadav Ahituv, Professor, Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences; Director, Institute for Human Genetics, University of California, San Francisco
Fruit bats can eat up to twice their body weight in fruit a day. But their genes and cells evolved to process all that sugar without any heath consequences − a feat drug developers can learn from.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
