There are more than 300 ways to work flexibly – here are four tips to make it work for you

By Jana Javornik, Associate Professor Leeds University Business School, University of Leeds
Carla Brega Baytelman, PhD Candidate in Social and Behavioural Sciences, Utrecht University
Mara Yerkes, Professor of Comparative Social Policy in relation to Social Inequalities, Utrecht University
Did you know that, according to a recent study, there are more than 300 ways to work flexibly? The list of possible flexible work practices used by an increasingly diverse and ageing workforce has grown significantly since many people were forced to work from home during COVID lockdowns.

Before the pandemic, you may have associated flexible work with things like working from home, part-time work or reduced hours. Now? You might work a compressed week or reduced hours, job share, or take flexi time or special…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
