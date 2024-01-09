Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's new plan to end power cuts is seriously flawed. Here's why

By Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg
The South African government says a renewable energy future is more expensive than other options. But one expert says the costing is wrong.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
