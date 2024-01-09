Rabies is an ancient, unpredictable and potentially fatal disease − two rabies researchers explain how to protect yourself
By Rodney E. Rohde, Regents' Professor & Chair, Medical Laboratory Science, Texas State University
Charles Rupprecht, Affiliate Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University
An unexpected case of rabies found in an animal can raise concerns for a potential outbreak. Proactive vaccination of both wildlife and people can help protect everyone.
© The Conversation
