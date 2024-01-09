Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Take laughter, add tears − the secret recipe for the most-liked Super Bowl ads

By Niusha Jones, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Boise State University
Anne Hamby, Associate Professor of Marketing, Boise State University
Viewers gravitate toward Super Bowl commercials that incorporate both happiness and sadness, our 2023 study shows.

On the other hand, advertisements that blend happiness and fear turn people off.

And people are indifferent to ads that pair happiness with either anger or disgust.

As researchers with extensive experience in consumer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
