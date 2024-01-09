Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some believe the 1889 Russian flu pandemic was actually caused by a coronavirus – here's why that's unlikely

By Derek Gatherer, Lecturer, Biomedical and Life Sciences, Lancaster University
COVID-19 was the first coronavirus pandemic. The original Sars virus from 2003 and the Mers virus that created a health emergency in South Korea in 2015 were both coronaviruses, but fortunately failed to turn into pandemics in the way that COVID did.

Four years on from its appearance, Sars-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID) now seems to be making the transition to an endemic virus:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's new plan to end power cuts is seriously flawed. Here's why
~ Rabies is an ancient, unpredictable and potentially fatal disease − two rabies researchers explain how to protect yourself
~ What Taoism teaches about the body and being healthy
~ I set out to investigate where silky sharks travel − and by chance documented a shark's amazing power to regenerate its sabotaged fin
~ LGBTQ+ workers want more than just pride flags in June
~ Take laughter, add tears − the secret recipe for the most-liked Super Bowl ads
~ Voters don't always have final say -- state legislatures and governors are increasingly undermining ballot measures that win
~ Plagiarism is not always easy to define or detect
~ The Traitors: why context is key when it comes to uncovering liars
~ Meat and dairy industry's attempt to change how we measure methane emissions would let polluters off the hook
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter