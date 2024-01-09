Tolerance.ca
Global: Hottest year on record underlines severity of the climate crisis

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the European Union’s Copernicus Global Climate Report confirming that 2023 was the hottest year ever recorded, Ann Harrison, Amnesty International’s Climate Policy Advisor, said: “This alarming record shows that heating of the global climate is rapidly accelerating, with ever more serious consequences for human rights. With greenhouse gases in the atmosphere at the […] The post Global: Hottest year on record underlines severity of the climate crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
