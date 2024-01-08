New analysis unlocks the hidden meaning of 15,000-year-old rock art in Arnhem Land
By Jarrad Daniel Kowlessar, Associate Lecturer, Flinders University
Alfred Nayinggul, Senior Erre Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Daryl Wesley, Senior research fellow, Flinders University
Ian Moffat, Associate Professor of Archaeological Science, Flinders University
Rock art directly represents how our ancestors saw the world. A new approach involving the history of the landscape brings fresh meaning to Arnhem Land rock art.
- Monday, January 8, 2024