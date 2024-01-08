Tolerance.ca
'Cli-fi' might not save the world, but writing it could help with your eco-anxiety

By Dr Rachel Hennessy, Lecturer in Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Alex Cothren, Associate Lecturer, Creative Writing, Flinders University
Amy T Matthews, Senior Lecturer, Creative Writing, Flinders University
The consequences of climate change weigh on all of us, especially as we face an El Niño summer, with floods and fires already making themselves felt in the Australian environment.

But even outside of being directly effected, there is evidence that mere awareness of climate change can be detrimental to your mental health and wellbeing. Terms such as “climate change anxiety”, “eco-anxiety”…The Conversation


