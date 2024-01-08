Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Australia's net zero transition threatens to stall, rooftop solar could help provide the power we need

By Anna Bruce, Associate Professor in the Collaboration on Energy and Environmental Markets and the School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Baran Yildiz, Senior Research Associate, UNSW Sydney
Dani Alexander, CEO, UNSW Energy Institute, UNSW Sydney
Mike Roberts, Senior Research Fellow in the Collaboration on Energy and Environmental Markets and the School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Australia leads the world in rooftop solar per head. Can this small-scale power source be the secret weapon to fire up our struggling transition to net zero?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
