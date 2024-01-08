Service dogs play vital roles for veterans, but Canada's lack of standards makes travel and access difficult
By Colleen Dell, Professor and Research Chair in One Health & Wellness, University of Saskatchewan
Linzi Williamson, Assistant Professor, Psychology & Health Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Organizations have very different approaches to training service dogs and matching them with veterans. Neither the industry nor Canada’s provinces and territories have come to a consensus on standards.
