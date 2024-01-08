Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's Impact Assessment Act must be both Constitutional and ensure a sustainable future

By Robert B. Gibson, Professor of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Impact Assessment Act needs amendments for Constitutional compliance, but the court’s recommended approach is no longer viable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s arguments for immunity not as hopeless as some claim
~ 'Caring as much as you do was killing you'. We need to talk about burnout in the arts
~ 'Cli-fi' might not save the world, but writing it could help with your eco-anxiety
~ 'We don't know what tomorrow will bring': how climate change is affecting Fijians’ mental health
~ Year 9 is often seen as the 'lost year'. Here's what schools are trying to keep kids engaged
~ Indonesia is one of the world's largest democracies, but it's weaponising defamation laws to smother dissent
~ Attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea threaten Australia's trade – we need a Plan B
~ As Australia's net zero transition threatens to stall, rooftop solar could help provide the power we need
~ Dark energy is one of the biggest puzzles in science and we're now a step closer to understanding it
~ Service dogs play vital roles for veterans, but Canada's lack of standards makes travel and access difficult
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter