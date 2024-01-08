Tolerance.ca
From South Asia to Mexico, from slave to spiritual icon, this woman's life is a snapshot of Spain's colonization – and the Pacific slave trade history that books often leave out

By Diego Luis, Assistant Professor of History, Tufts University
Accounts of Asian American history often stop at the US border, but Asians were living in Latin America for centuries before the Declaration of Independence.The Conversation


© The Conversation
