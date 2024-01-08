Tolerance.ca
Five years on the road in Africa: how Lerato Mogoatlhe became a travel writer

By Janet Remmington, Research Associate, Humanities Research Centre (and African Literature Department, University of the Witwatersrand), University of York
South African journalist Lerato Mogoatlhe set off for three months in west Africa. She ended up drifting across the continent for five years. In 2019 she wrote a book about her travels, called Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith. As a scholar of, among other areas, African travel writing and mobility,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
