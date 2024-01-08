Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How using your phone at work helps to balance your home life – new research

By Eoin Whelan, Professor in Business Analytics and Society, University of Galway
You might not think twice about using your phone while you’re at work. Maybe you need to send a quick message to a family member or a friend, or catch up on the news. Then there’s that dental appointment which needs to be booked – and while you’re at it, you may as well get the online grocery shopping done.

It’s all very convenient, and means plenty of domestic tasks can be crossed off the to-do list while you’re on company time. And it appears to be widespread. One…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emergency medicine residencies more likely to go unfilled at for-profit and newly accredited programs
~ College applications rose in states that legalized recreational marijuana
~ From South Asia to Mexico, from slave to spiritual icon, this woman's life is a snapshot of Spain's colonization – and the Pacific slave trade history that books often leave out
~ South Korea's gender imbalance is bad news for men − outnumbering women, many face bleak marriage prospects
~ An overlooked and undercounted group of Arab American and Muslim voters may have outsized impact on 2024 presidential election
~ What happens to the ocean if we take out all the fish? A marine ecologist explains the complex roles fish play in their ecosystem
~ Five years on the road in Africa: how Lerato Mogoatlhe became a travel writer
~ Scramble for the Sahel – why France, Russia, China and the United States are interested in the region
~ Is China preparing for a war over Taiwan, or has the west got it wrong? Here are the indicators
~ How liberal conspiracy theories can be just as destructive as their extremist counterparts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter