China's capitalist reforms are said to have moved 800 million out of extreme poverty – new data suggests the opposite
By Dylan Sullivan, Adjunct Fellow and PhD candidate in the Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Jason Hickel, Professor at the Institute for Environmental Science and Technology, Autonomous University of Barcelona
Michail Moatsos, Assistant Professor, School of Business and Economics, Maastricht University
The World Bank used a tool known as purchasing power parity to make its calculations. An improved methodology suggests China’s pro-market reforms increased rather than shrank extreme poverty.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 7, 2024