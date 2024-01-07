Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Neighbourhood amenities may have helped youth mental health and stress early in the pandemic

By Alexander Wray, PhD Candidate in Geography, Western University
Gina Martin, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Disciplines, Athabasca University
Jamie Seabrook, Chair and Professor, School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, Brescia University College, Adjunct Research Professor, Paediatrics, Adjunct Professor, Epidemiology & Biostatistics, Western University
Jason Gilliland, Professor, Director, Urban Development Program, Western University
Kendra Nelson Ferguson, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Faculty of Social Sciences, Western University
Stephanie Coen, Associate professor, School of Geography, University of Nottingham
Neighbourhood features may have helped youth cope with the mental health impact of pandemic restrictions. Parks didn’t play much of a role but food amenities and the suburbs did.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
