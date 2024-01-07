Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taxes on e-cigarettes: South Africa must strike a balance between economic arguments and health concerns

By Marius van Oordt, Associate professor, University of Pretoria
Risk-based taxes set tax rates based on the risk to health of tobacco and nicotine by relying on scientific evidence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Senegal’s small scale gold miners still use poisonous mercury: how to reduce the harm
~ Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don't – here's why
~ After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone 'winning'?
~ US Supreme Court decision on Trump-Colorado ballot case 'monumental' for democracy itself, not just 2024 presidential election
~ Nigerians rally online to demand justice for student shot by Canadian police
~ Bangladesh is heading for a one-sided general election
~ Trans in Türkiye: The UN ‘breathed life back into my dreams’
~ The curious link between animal hibernation and ageing – and what humans could learn from it
~ Bitcoin: four reasons why the price should surge in 2024
~ Cyprus: ‘Despicable’ attack against anti-racism NGO KISA highlights rise in racist violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter