Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don't – here's why

By Lovise Aalen, Research Professor, Political Science, Chr. Michelsen Institute
Marjoke Oosterom, Research Fellow and Cluster Leader, Power and Popular Politics research cluster, Institute of Development Studies
Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. The number of young Africans aged 15-24 is projected to reach 500…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Senegal’s small scale gold miners still use poisonous mercury: how to reduce the harm
~ Taxes on e-cigarettes: South Africa must strike a balance between economic arguments and health concerns
~ After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone 'winning'?
~ US Supreme Court decision on Trump-Colorado ballot case 'monumental' for democracy itself, not just 2024 presidential election
~ Nigerians rally online to demand justice for student shot by Canadian police
~ Bangladesh is heading for a one-sided general election
~ Trans in Türkiye: The UN ‘breathed life back into my dreams’
~ The curious link between animal hibernation and ageing – and what humans could learn from it
~ Bitcoin: four reasons why the price should surge in 2024
~ Cyprus: ‘Despicable’ attack against anti-racism NGO KISA highlights rise in racist violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter