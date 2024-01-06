Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone 'winning'?

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
Israel has seen limited success in its primary war aims, while Hamas can claim a partial victory because it is still standing. But is the conflict headed towards a stalemate?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
