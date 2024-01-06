Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh is heading for a one-sided general election

By Rezwan
The ruling Awami League (AL) is expected to win this election for the fourth consecutive term as major opposition parties refuse to participate, claiming there is lack of electoral oversight.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
