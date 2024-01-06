Tolerance.ca
Trans in Türkiye: The UN ‘breathed life back into my dreams’

Shiraz, a 23-year-old trans woman from Alexandria, Egypt, attempted suicide when she was not accepted by her family. Today, with support from the UN migration agency (IOM), she sees a brighter future in her new home in Izmir, Türkiye.


© United Nations -
