Bitcoin: four reasons why the price should surge in 2024

By Andrew Urquhart, Professor of Finance & Financial Technology, ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Hossein Jahanshahloo, Assistant Professor in Finance, Cardiff University
The year 2023 will be remembered as turbulent for cryptocurrencies, with numerous important developments that ultimately helped to “clean up” the space to potentially make it more attractive to mainstream investors. Notably there was the conviction of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud.

Top exchange Binance also reached a US$4…The Conversation


© The Conversation
