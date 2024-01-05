Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tom Wilkinson: an actor of great humanity who seldom played the lead but dominated the screen

By Elke Weissmann, Reader in Film & Television, Department of English & Creative Arts, Edge Hill University
It is rare that the news of the death of an actor brings with it a pang of loss for something more than their craft, something perhaps more profound. But such was the public regard and affection for Tom Wilkinson that his death on December 30 at the age of 75 prompted much remembering of something greater than his brilliant acting: his unerring ability to convey a sense of humanity.

Wilkinson seldom played the leading man, and yet he often dominated the screen. That was perhaps most apparent in his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
