Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do teachers do in the school holidays? They work, plan, and rest

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Program Director – Health and Physical Education, Maths/Science, Faculty of Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Senior Manager – Research, Innovation and Impact, Brisbane Catholic Education; Associate Professor of Education (Adjunct), Charles Sturt University
While teachers may appear to get more holidays than most other professions, the reality is they are not actually on holiday for all of this time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Trinidad & Tobago, a violent start to the new year
~ How we discovered that Uranus and Neptune are actually nearly identical in colour
~ 2 colonists had similar identities – but one felt compelled to remain loyal, the other to rebel
~ Walter Benjamin's Illuminations: the remarkably prescient work of an intellectual truth-seeker
~ Until now, sellers have used AI to get the best deal for themselves – those tables are about to turn
~ Vacuuming, moving house, unpacking are boring in real life – so why is doing them in a video game so fun?
~ Become a beach scientist this summer and help monitor changing coastlines
~ Going on a road trip this summer? 4 reasons why you might end up speeding, according to psychology
~ Australia is still reckoning with a shameful legacy: the resettlement of suspected war criminals after WWII
~ For cancer patients, maintaining muscle is vital to health and treatment, but staying strong is complicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter