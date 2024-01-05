Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Going on a road trip this summer? 4 reasons why you might end up speeding, according to psychology

By Amanda Stephens, Senior Research Fellow, Monash University Accident Research Centre, Monash University
Your bags are packed. You’ve sorted entertainment and snacks for your passengers and have squeezed all your holiday luggage in the car. You’re now ready to head off for your road trip – one hour after you meant to leave. There will be more traffic now, but maybe, if you put your foot down you can make up some time.

It might be tempting to speed. People do so for a number of reasons, not just because they’re running late.

Here’s why, what this does to your risk of being injured, and how to plan your road trip to minimise that risk.

Read more:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Trinidad & Tobago, a violent start to the new year
~ How we discovered that Uranus and Neptune are actually nearly identical in colour
~ 2 colonists had similar identities – but one felt compelled to remain loyal, the other to rebel
~ Walter Benjamin's Illuminations: the remarkably prescient work of an intellectual truth-seeker
~ Until now, sellers have used AI to get the best deal for themselves – those tables are about to turn
~ Vacuuming, moving house, unpacking are boring in real life – so why is doing them in a video game so fun?
~ Become a beach scientist this summer and help monitor changing coastlines
~ What do teachers do in the school holidays? They work, plan, and rest
~ Australia is still reckoning with a shameful legacy: the resettlement of suspected war criminals after WWII
~ For cancer patients, maintaining muscle is vital to health and treatment, but staying strong is complicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS