Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s Nature Agreement underscores the need for true reconciliation with Indigenous nations

By Justine Townsend, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Robin J. Roth, Professor, Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas face significant hurdles but nevertheless remain a key way to advance reconciliation and environmental goals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Trinidad & Tobago, a violent start to the new year
~ How we discovered that Uranus and Neptune are actually nearly identical in colour
~ 2 colonists had similar identities – but one felt compelled to remain loyal, the other to rebel
~ Walter Benjamin's Illuminations: the remarkably prescient work of an intellectual truth-seeker
~ Until now, sellers have used AI to get the best deal for themselves – those tables are about to turn
~ Vacuuming, moving house, unpacking are boring in real life – so why is doing them in a video game so fun?
~ Become a beach scientist this summer and help monitor changing coastlines
~ What do teachers do in the school holidays? They work, plan, and rest
~ Going on a road trip this summer? 4 reasons why you might end up speeding, according to psychology
~ Australia is still reckoning with a shameful legacy: the resettlement of suspected war criminals after WWII
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter