Ukraine war increasingly seen as 'fought by the poor’, as Zelensky raises taxes and proposes strict mobilisation laws
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
The Ukrainian president has called for another half a million troops this year and his government has introduced strict conscription laws in an attempt to deter draft-dodging.
- Thursday, January 4, 2024