AI could change how we obtain legal advice, but those without access to the technology could be left out in the cold

By Mark Tsagas, Lecturer in Law, Cybercrime & AI Ethics, University of East London
Olubunmi Onafuwa, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Law, University of East London
The legal profession has already been using artificial intelligence (AI) for several years, to automate reviews and predict outcomes, among other functions. However, these tools have mostly been used by large, well established firms.

In effect, certain law firms have already deployed AI tools to assist their employed solicitors with day-to-day work. By 2022, three quarters of the largest solicitor’s law firms were utilising AI. However, this trend has now started to encompass…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
