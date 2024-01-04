Tolerance.ca
Mr Bates vs The Post Office depicts one of the UK's worst miscarriages of justice: here’s why so many victims didn’t speak out

By Grace Augustine, Associate Professor in Business & Society, University of Bath
Jan Lodge, Assistant Professor, Department of Business-Society Management, Rotterdam School of Management
Mislav Radic, Assistant Professor, Department of Social and Political Sciences, Bocconi University
The new ITV drama about the Post Office Horizon IT scandal is an incredibly important vehicle for getting the story of what is increasingly recognised as one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British history into public consciousness.

However, viewers might find themselves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
