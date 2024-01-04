Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Active or overscheduled kids? How parents can consider benefits and risks of extracurricular activities

By Marissa Nivison, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Researchers with expertise in parent-child relationships and child development offer 5 tips about how parents or caregivers can find a balance between children’s structured and unstructured time.The Conversation


© The Conversation
