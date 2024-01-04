Tolerance.ca
Ukraine recap: Zelensky's defiant new year speech foreshadows tough 2024 as government tightens conscription laws

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor

Ukraine is alive. Ukraine lives. Ukraine fights. Ukraine advances, Ukraine overcomes the path. Ukraine gains. Ukraine works. Ukraine exists.

In his new year’s speech this week, Volodymyr Zelensky was characteristically bullish about his country’s prospects as the war heads towards its second anniversary next month and as the Ukrainian people descend into what many of us in the northern hemisphere – even without a war to…The Conversation


