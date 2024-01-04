Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stories from the UN Archive: Stevie Wonder’s boost for World Braille Day

Music legend Stevie Wonder had a strong and powerful message marking the 10th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the UN back in 2016: “We need to have equal access to education and to knowledge and information,” he told delegates.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is selective mutism? And is it a lifelong condition?
~ Ukraine war increasingly seen as 'fought by the poor’, as Zelensky raises taxes and proposes strict mobilisation laws
~ I research the therapeutic qualities of writing about art – here are three steps for trying it yourself
~ Should I have children? Why society's idealisation of motherhood benefits no one
~ AI could change how we obtain legal advice, but those without access to the technology could be left out in the cold
~ Mr Bates vs The Post Office depicts one of the UK's worst miscarriages of justice: here’s why so many victims didn’t speak out
~ Active or overscheduled kids? How parents can consider benefits and risks of extracurricular activities
~ Central banks should be fighting the climate crisis – here's why
~ Ukraine’s churches are adopting the western calendar – but not everyone is happy
~ Renewables now generate more of Britain's electricity than fossil fuels – but what happens next?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter