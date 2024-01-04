Tolerance.ca
Stories about war, violence and hate crime can cause anxiety, anger and depression in kids -- here's how to discuss bad news with your children

By Robin Gurwitch, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University
Violent photos and videos – whether from conflicts abroad or shootings near home – are commonplace, even ubiquitous, on television and social media today. The impact on children can be debilitating.

SciLine interviewed Dr. Robin Gurwitch, a psychologist and professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University Medical Center, who discussed how these images and stories affect a child’s mental and emotional health; how the conversation about war and violence differs…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
