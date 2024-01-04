Focus on right now, not the distant future, to stay motivated and on track to your long-term health goals
By Kaitlin Woolley, Associate Professor of Marketing, Cornell University
Paul Stillman, Assistant Professor of Marketing, San Diego State University
Long-term goals can be hard to stick to if the benefits are only way off in the future. Research suggests ways to focus on the here and now to help you ultimately achieve your more far-off targets.
- Thursday, January 4, 2024